Minter Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $171,601.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $171,601.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00121714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00221803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.01666255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,821,101,216 coins and its circulating supply is 2,615,891,649 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

