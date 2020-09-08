Moeda Loyalty Points Market Capitalization Reaches $5.80 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $156,169.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00216317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01664746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00175098 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

