MonaCoin Price Hits $1.54 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00014903 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif, Bitbank and Fisco. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $101.36 million and $3.76 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,347.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.63 or 0.03378808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.18 or 0.02205122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00470427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00800545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00609258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049601 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013035 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, QBTC, Upbit, Zaif, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Bitbank and Fisco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.