Multi-collateral DAI One Day Volume Reaches $8.31 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.05067853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.