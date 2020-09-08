Nano (NANO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.58 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008152 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinEx, OKEx and RightBTC. In the last week, Nano has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $112.19 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,327.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.16 or 0.03390420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.02202612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00471929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00806286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00608418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049731 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Coindeal, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEx, OKEx, Koinex, HitBTC, Binance, Bitinka, Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinFalcon and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

