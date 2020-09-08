Neblio Price Hits $0.47 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004556 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $7.71 million and $99,925.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023364 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023408 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,858,354 coins and its circulating supply is 16,346,474 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

