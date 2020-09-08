Nectar (NEC) One Day Volume Hits $47,658.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $13.77 and $50.98. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and approximately $47,658.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049488 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,377.07 or 1.00163736 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000428 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00186553 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000751 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

