Netbox Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $37,981.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00618865 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.66 or 0.02511601 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016697 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000601 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 76,397,421 coins and its circulating supply is 76,234,371 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

