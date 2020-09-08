NEXT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100,184.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and $100,184.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last week, NEXT has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00471956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

