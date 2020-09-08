NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.0830 on Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $352,101.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.47 or 0.05051065 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052329 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,333,536 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.