Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.36. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $209.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average is $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

