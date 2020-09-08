Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) Trading Down 2.9%

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.68. 238,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 190,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

