NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $2,443.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

