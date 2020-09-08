Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) Trading Down 0.4%

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 123,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 41,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

About Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC)

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Connecticut income taxes.

