Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 39,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 32,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

About Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd (NYSE:NNC)

Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of North Carolina. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen North Carol Premium Incom Mun Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.