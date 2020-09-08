Obyte (GBYTE) Price Reaches $23.11 on Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $17.45 million and $8,132.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $23.11 or 0.00223018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Obyte has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001014 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,181 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

