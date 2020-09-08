ODEM (ODE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $203,891.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, ODEM has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $203,891.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.17 or 0.05041148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052410 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

