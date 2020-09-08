ODUWA Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.00 million and $53,932.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049025 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,311.81 or 1.00074329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00186452 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

