Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0037 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.11 million and $1.38 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000470 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 131.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.