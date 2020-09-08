Orion Protocol Price Reaches $2.38 on Top Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.60 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00022950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00221351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.01664875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00177019 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

