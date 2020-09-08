Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) Shares Down 1.3%

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.60. 1,142,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 230,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $839.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Oritani Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

