Ormeus Cash (OMC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $624,741.98 and $202,734.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00471929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004146 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.