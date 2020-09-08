Pantos Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $11,216.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pantos has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00120576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00217542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.01662970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00174722 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,215,341 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

