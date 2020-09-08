Particl 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81,494.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005341 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $81,494.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001860 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,684,212 coins and its circulating supply is 9,222,818 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

