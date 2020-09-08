PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,751.56 and approximately $7.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.01720038 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001667 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000596 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

