PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Tops $11.30 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $11.30 million and $51,316.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.32 or 0.05055634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052217 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

