Peercoin Trading Down 8.3% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $30,703.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,304.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.78 or 0.02200827 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00811720 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,463,575 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

