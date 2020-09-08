Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (CVE:PDQ) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 32,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 125,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13.

Petrodorado Energy Company Profile (CVE:PDQ)

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Petrodorado Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrodorado Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.