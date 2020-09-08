Pirate Chain Market Cap Achieves $11.80 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and $631,399.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00218899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.01655118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00177197 BTC.

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 166,733,373 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

