PIVX (PIVX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $277,347.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and $277,347.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinroom and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023426 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004402 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000401 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bisq, Upbit and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

