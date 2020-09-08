Pizza Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $865,058.29 and approximately $8,024.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

