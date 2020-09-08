PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Market Cap Hits $7,935.30

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 297.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $7,935.30 and $64.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

