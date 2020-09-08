PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $2.15. PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.11 to $13.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Standpoint Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.10. 1,466,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.