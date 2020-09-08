Polkadot Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $648.50 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $648.50 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00044343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00122086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00218043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.01665142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00177199 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00142573 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 987,964,778 coins and its circulating supply is 852,647,705 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

