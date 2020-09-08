Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 48,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 420,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $50.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,591.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,082.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,549.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,393.25. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

