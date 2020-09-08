PressOne Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $70,117.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00217145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01662685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00175236 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

