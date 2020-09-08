Prometeus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00015091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00218169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01662805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00176218 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

