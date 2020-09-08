ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0002 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $35,646.15 and approximately $7.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00743384 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011323 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00067553 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00667420 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 172,315,266 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.