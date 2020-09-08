PUBLISH 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $231,179.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $913,085.22 and $231,179.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00216317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01664746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00175098 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

