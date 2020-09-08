Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of PLSE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.90. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

In related news, Director Maky Zanganeh purchased 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,729.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.