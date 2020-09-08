Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00034883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 58.4% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $261,237.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00218899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.01655118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00177197 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,333 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

