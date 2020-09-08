Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00034883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 58.4% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $261,237.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009691 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00121461 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044065 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00218899 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.01655118 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00177197 BTC.
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile
Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.
