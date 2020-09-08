QASH (QASH) Hits Market Cap of $13.42 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, QASH has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io. QASH has a total market cap of $13.42 million and $152,484.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00217145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01662685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00175236 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, LATOKEN, EXX, Hotbit and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

