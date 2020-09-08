QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43,538.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 51.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $43,538.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00221351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.01664875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00177019 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.