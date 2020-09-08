Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $386,081.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.05053179 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052127 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

