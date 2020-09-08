Quark (QRK) Market Cap Reaches $7.31 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Quark has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $1,024.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000318 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,135,934 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

