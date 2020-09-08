QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.07 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.90 or 0.05056863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052141 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

