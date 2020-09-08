QuickX Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $347,191.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $347,191.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.32 or 0.05055634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052217 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.