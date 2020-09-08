Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post sales of $62.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported sales of $62.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $247.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $248.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $270.85 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $276.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Radware in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

RDWR stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $24.74. 275,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,593. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.