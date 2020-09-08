Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.90 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006163 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023087 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

