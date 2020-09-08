Raise Reaches Market Cap of $183,853.45 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Raise token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $183,853.45 and approximately $12,756.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raise has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00217145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01662685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00175236 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

